Canada Basketball announced Thursday that Jordi Fernandez has informed the program he will not seek to extend his contract as head coach of the senior men’s national team.

Fernandez, who is in his first season as head coach of the Brooklyn Nets, helped Canada reach the Olympics for the first time in 24 years and won bronze at the 2023 FIBA Men’s Basketball World Cup. Canada finished fifth at Paris 2024.

“First and foremost, I want to thank Canada Basketball for the opportunity and the trust they placed in me to represent this country on the global stage,” said Fernandez. “I’m incredibly proud to have represented Canada in a World Cup and the Olympics, and grateful to have experienced both with this special group. Leading Team Canada made me a better coach, and I would not be in the position I am today without this opportunity. I want to thank all of the players and staff who not only succeeded on the court but also created an amazing culture for the group. I have no doubt that Team Canada has a bright future, and the best is yet to come.”

Fernandez’s decision to step away from his role comes as he prioritizes balance with his family and focuses on his responsibilities as head coach of the Brooklyn Nets.

“With careful consideration, I have made the difficult decision to step away from my position with Canada Basketball,” Fernandez said. “After several summers away, I feel the need to prioritize finding balance with my family. I also believe it is my responsibility to spend the offseason with the players and coaches here in Brooklyn. We have a young, developing team, and these next few summers will play an important role in the continued growth of both our team and culture.”

“On behalf of Canada Basketball, I want to sincerely thank Jordi and his family for their dedication and commitment to our program,” said Rowan Barrett, General Manager & Executive Vice-President, Senior Men's Program. “He stepped in to lead our program at a pivotal time and his impact on our team and Canadian basketball as a whole has been profound. We are grateful for the winning foundation he helped build as we look ahead to the LA 2028 Olympics and beyond.”

Canada Basketball will engage in a process to hire a new head coach as the team continues its preparations for the upcoming quadrennial, running through to the LA 2028 Summer Olympic Games.