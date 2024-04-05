CHICAGO (AP) — New York Knicks forward Josh Hart was ejected from the game against the Chicago Bulls on Friday after his right foot struck Chicago’s Javonte Green in the head.

Hart was stripped on a drive toward the basket near the end of the first quarter and his leg kicked up and hit Green in the side of his head.

Hart scored a season-high 31 points in a win over Sacramento on Thursday, helping New York stop a three-game losing streak. He is averaging 9.2 points and 8.3 rebounds.

The Knicks were tied Orlando for the fourth-best record in the Eastern Conference at 45-31 entering Friday's game.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba