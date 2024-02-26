NEW YORK (AP) — Josh Hart made the go-ahead basket with 2.8 seconds left after a chaotic possession, and the New York Knicks beat the Detroit Pistons 113-111 on Monday night.

Jalen Brunson had 35 points and 12 assists for the Knicks, and it was his missed 3-point attempt with 20 seconds remaining that started the wild back-and-forth that led to Hart's basket and left Pistons coach Monty Williams irate afterward.

Detroit chased down the rebound but threw it away, then appeared to recover when Ausur Thompson stole a pass by Donte DiVincenzo. But then Thompson lost the ball during a collision with DiVincenzo along the sideline, the Knicks came up with it and Brunson found Hart under the basket for his layup while being fouled.

Hart missed the free throw but the Knicks got the rebound, and Hart was fouled again, making one for the final margin.

After the Pistons lost their sixth straight, Williams went onto the court to yell at one of the officials about what he believed was a foul that should have been called when Thompson went down.

“The absolute worst call of the season,” Williams said during his brief postgame remarks. “No call, and enough's enough.”

Hart added 23 points and DiVincenzo had 21 for the Knicks, who beat the Pistons for the 14th straight time.

Cade Cunningham scored 32 and Jalen Duren had 11 points and 16 rebounds for Detroit.

It was a wild ending to the first meeting between the teams since a Feb. 8 trade that brought Bojan Bogdanovic and Alec Burks to New York and sent Quentin Grimes, Evan Fournier and Malachi Flynn to Detroit. Grimes received mostly cheers the first time he entered, but Fournier, who had long been out of coach Tom Thibodeau’s rotation, was booed when he came in and the first few times he had the ball.

Grimes' basket gave the Pistons a 111-110 lead with 37 seconds remaining before the sequence that started with Brunson's missed 3.

Grimes chased it down in the corner and threw the ball back into the middle to teammate Simone Fontecchio. Hart stole it from Fontecchio and the Knicks got it to DiVincenzo, who threw it away but then regained it from Thompson along the sideline by appearing to crash into the rookie's legs.

UP NEXT

Pistons: Visit Chicago on Tuesday.

Knicks: Host New Orleans on Tuesday.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA