PHOENIX -- — Kahleah Copper hit five 3-pointers and finished with 22 points, Alyssa Thomas had 14 points and nine assists, and the Phoenix Mercury beat the defending WNBA champion New York Liberty 80-63 on Saturday night.

Phoenix (25-14) has won four in a row and six of seven to move into a tie with Atlanta for third in the WNBA standings, one-half game behind second-place Las Vegas and 1 1/2 games ahead of the Liberty.

Satou Sabally also scored 14 points for the Mercury. Natasha Mack had 10 rebounds — including a career-high seven offensive boards — to go with eight points and four blocks. DeWanna Bonner added nine points and seven rebounds.

There were nine lead changes and nine ties before Kathryn Westbeld and Copper hit 3-pointers 29 seconds apart to take the lead for good at 51-48 and spark a 15-1 run. Bonner stole a pass and went the other way for a layup, then hit 3 to cap the spurt and make it an 11-point lead almost a minute into the fourth quarter.

The Mercury made 10 of 14 from the field in the fourth and scored 17 of the final 20 points. New York missed five consecutive field-goal attempts and committed three turnovers before Isabelle Harrison made a layup to cap the scoring with 16.8 seconds left.

Emma Meesseman led New York (24-16) with 17 points on 7-for-9 shooting. Breanna Stewart scored 14 points and Natasha Cloud added 13.

The Liberty play Tuesday at Golden State. The Mercury host Indiana on Wednesday.

