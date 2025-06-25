CHICAGO -- — Kamilia Cardoso scored a career-high 27 points, Angel Reese had a double-double and the Chicago Sky beat the Los Angeles Sparks 97-86 on Tuesday night.

Reese finished with 18 points and 17 rebounds. Ariel Atkins scored 13 points for the Sky (4-10).

Chicago took its first lead, 74-72, at 7:23 of the fourth quarter on a driving layup by Cardoso and outscored Los Angeles 30-17 in the final period.

Azura Stevens scored 21 points and Kelsey Plum added 20 for the Sparks (4-11), who lost their fourth straight. Dearica Hamby had 15 points and Rickea Jackson 11.

Cardoso followed her tiebreaking basket with a short jumper, and moments later added a free throw to make it 77-72, and Chicago's lead increased from there.

Cardoso will miss the next four games playing for her Brazilian national team at a tournament in Chile. The Sky also announced veteran point guard Courtney Vandersloot had successful ACL surgery on her right knee.

The Sparks took control early, jumping out to a 10-2 lead in less than 90 seconds and had a 27-17 advantage after one quarter. Chicago cut the deficit to 31-28 early in the second quarter before the Sparks surged again, going up 44-32 . The Sky rallied again, getting within 48-42 at halftime.

In the closing minutes of the third quarter, Rebecca Allen hit a 3-pointer and a runner, tying the score at 65 and 67, but the Sky never led. Plum's basket in the last minute of the third gave the Sparks a 69-67 lead heading into the fourth.