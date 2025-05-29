NEW YORK (AP) — Karl-Anthony Towns is starting despite a bruised left knee and the New York Knicks are keeping fellow center Mitchell Robinson in the lineup with him in their must-win Game 5 of the Eastern Conference finals on Thursday night.

Towns was hurt near the end of the Indiana Pacers' 130-121 victory on Tuesday that gave them a 3-1 lead in the series. The All-Star was able to finish the game, but he was noticeably hobbling after the knee-to-knee collision and the Knicks had listed him as questionable to play Thursday.

Towns carried the Knicks to their lone win in the series by scoring 20 of his 24 points in the fourth quarter of Game 3.

The Knicks inserted Robinson in place of forward Josh Hart starting with that game, hoping Robinson's rebounding and defense would help slow down the Pacers. But the Knicks haven't really started well in either game since and gave up 43 points in the first quarter of Game 4.

