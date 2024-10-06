CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Jalen Brunson thought twice about going 1-on-2 in transition, instead dribbled back outside and flipped the ball behind him to Karl-Anthony Towns, who made a 3-pointer with a defender in his face.

It's the type of two-man game the Knicks are hoping will elevate them to the next level and bring an NBA championship to New York for the first time since 1973.

It's the reason why the Knicks traded for the versatile Towns, a four-time NBA All-Star, last week. He can stretch opposing defense and open even more space for Brunson to operate in the lane and attack the hole.

Towns had 10 points on 2-for-7 shooting and four rebounds in 15 minutes in his preseason debut with his new team Sunday night as the Knicks held on to beat the Charlotte Hornets 111-109. Brunson had 12 points on 5-for-11 shooting and three assists.

Both only played the first half, which ended in a 61-61 tie.

“I know their talents, so it's a matter of playing with them,” Towns said. “Finally getting to put a Knicks jersey on and playing 5 on 5 that was really cool.”

Added Brunson: “It's definitely going to take time, but when people are willing to do what it takes to win it's going to flow at some point. We're talking consistently, we're on the same page and we're excited to be teammates.”

For Towns, this is his first time moving to a new team, so he's not sure how long it it will take to develop that chemistry.

“Every day, it's just learning each other's tendencies and continuing to improve,” Towns said. "That is really what is the key for us."

But it's pretty clear Towns is excited about his new start in New York.

“These guys are all super, super special and they are all very talented and they put the work in,” Towns said. “The coaches put us through drills that allow us to work on our skills and our timing.”

Towns looked out of synch at times in the offense early on but proceeded to get more comfortable as the first half wore on. He struggled from deep, missing his other four 3-point attempts and half of his points came from the free-throw line.

“I figured it would be a little choppy and there are little areas we need to clean up," Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau said. “They need time obviously so I wanted them to get their feet wet. The opener is right around the corner and we need to get to it.”

The Knicks had some good ball movement early, but missed some layups.

“We will take a look of that. It’s timing,” Thibodeau said. “Some sequence were good, some have to do better. Some of it is directing (the ball) to the wrong area.”

The 7-foot center was acquired from the Minnesota Timberwolves last week in a three-team trade that included the Hornets, so he hasn't had much work with his new teammates.

The Knicks gave up three-time All-Star Julius Randle and guard Donte DiVincenzo, while reacquiring Keita Bates-Diop and also receiving a first-round pick. The Hornets received Charlie Brown, DaQuan Jeffries and Duane Washington Jr. and two second-round picks, along with the draft rights to center James Nnaji.

Towns has averaged 22.9 points and 10.8 rebounds while shooting 39.8% from 3-point range during his nine seasons in the league.

