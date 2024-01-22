MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Karl-Anthony Towns scored 62 points, 44 of them coming in the first half Monday night to set a pair of a franchise records for the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Towns topped his previous career best of 60, which was also the Minnesota record. However, the Wolves lost 128-125 to the Charlotte Hornets.

Towns finished 21 of 35 from the field, 10 of 15 from 3-point range and 10 of 14 from the foul line. He missed a 3 at the buzzer.

In the first half, Towns was 14 for 17 from the field and 8 of 9 from 3-point range as the Wolves took a 69-64 lead. The eight 3-pointers in a half were two shy of the NBA record.

The NBA record for points in a first half is shared by David Thompson and George Gervin with 53.

