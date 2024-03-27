PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Kawhi Leonard completed two 3-point plays late in the game then made a block at the rim on the final possession to lead the Los Angeles Clippers to a 108-107 win over the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday night.

Paul George had 22 points for Los Angeles while Leonard added 17. James Harden, in his return to Wells Fargo Center, had 16 points and 14 assists for the Clippers, who had lost six of nine.

Tyrese Maxey had 26 points for the 76ers while Kelly Oubre Jr. added 17 points, but was stuffed at the rim by Leonard on a play that Sixers head coach Nick Nurse felt should have resulted in a foul.

Nurse stormed onto the court after the game to dispute the ending with officials and had to be restrained by his assistants.

Leonard scored with 44 seconds left, was fouled by Tobias Harris and hot the free throw to give Los Angeles a 105-104 lead. Sixers guard Buddy Hield responded with a long 3-pointer to give Philadelphia a 107-105 lead with 23 seconds to play.

After a timeout, Leonard sliced down an empty lane with a reverse layup and added the free throw after being fouled by Oubre to give the Clippers a one-point lead again. Oubre drove the lane at the other end of the floor, but Leonard pinned the ball against the rim and backboard.

Harden played 1 1/2 seasons for the 76ers before being traded to Los Angeles on Oct. 31 as part of a seven-player deal after a public summer contract dispute with Daryl Morey, Philadelphia's president of basketball operations.

Harden was greeted by boos when he was the first Clippers player introduced, then was heckled every time he touched the ball. After a sluggish start, Harden began to assert himself on the offensive end and distribute the ball. He was 6 of 15 from the floor and grabbed five rebounds.

UP NEXT

Clippers: Continue their four-game road trip in Orlando Friday night.

76ers: At Cleveland on Friday night.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA