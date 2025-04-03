INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Kawhi Leonard scored 28 points and James Harden had 21 points and 10 assists to lead the Los Angeles Clippers to a 114-98 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday night.

Ivica Zubac added 17 points and 10 rebounds for the Clippers, who won for the fourth time in five games and 12th in 15 games. Bogdan Bogdanovic scored 16 points.

Jose Alvarado had 17 points and 10 assists for the Pelicans, who are 3-7 in their last 10. Bruce Bowen added 16 points and Yves Missi grabbed 12 rebounds.

Los Angeles led 59-47 at halftime, paced by Leonard's 18 points.

The Clippers outscored the Pelicans by four points over the final two quarters, with Bogdanovic scoring a team-high 12 second-half points.

Takeaways

Pelicans: New Orleans shut down forward Zion Williamson (back) and guard CJ McCollum (right foot) for the season on Monday and the Pelicans continue to struggle down the stretch.

Clippers: Los Angeles stayed hot at home coming off a 3-1 road trip during which the Clippers' only loss came to Eastern Conference-leading Cleveland.

Key moment

The Clippers took the lead at 12-10 on a layup by Harden with 4:49 remaining in the first quarter and never trailed again.

Key stat

The Clippers outscored the Pelicans by 27 points on 3-pointers, making 13 compared to just four for the Pelicans. New Orleans shot 4 for 22 from 3-point range.

Up next

Pelicans: Stay in Southern California to play the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday night.

Clippers: Host the Dallas Mavericks on Friday night.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.