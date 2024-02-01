NEW YORK (AP) — Kawhi Leonard and Paul George of the Los Angeles Clippers were chosen as All-Star reserves Thursday, while the Minnesota Timberwolves and New York Knicks also had two players selected.

For only the 2nd time in the last 11 seasons, the Raptors won’t have a player in the All-Star Game (barring injury replacement). Barnes had a case but tough to get coaches vote as a 1st-timer when your team is 13 gms below .500. He'll get there but wasnt going to happen this year — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) February 2, 2024

TSN Toronto Raptors reporter Josh Lewenberg notes it is just the second time in the past 11 seasons that the Raptors won't be represented at the All-Star Game.

Anthony Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns of the Western Conference-leading Timberwolves will be going to the Feb. 18 game in Indianapolis. Stephen Curry is an All-Star for the 10th time, while the Lakers' Anthony Davis and Devin Booker of Phoenix rounded out the West reserves.

Jalen Brunson was selected for the first time and was joined by teammate Julius Randle from the Knicks, who went 14-2 in January. The East had two other first-time selections in Philadelphia's Tyrese Maxey and Orlando's Paolo Banchero, with Cleveland's Donovan Mitchell and Boston's Jaylen Brown joining them.

The starters were announced last week. Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard will be joined in the East by Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid, Boston’s Jayson Tatum and Indiana guard Tyrese Haliburton.

The West starters are the Lakers’ LeBron James, Denver’s Nikola Jokic and Kevin Durant of Phoenix in the frontcourt, along with guards Shai Gilgeous-Alexander of Oklahoma City and Luka Doncic of Dallas.

The reserves were selected through voting by head coaches in each conference. They had to choose three frontcourt players, two guards and two other players, regardless of position.

If any players are injured and can’t play, their replacement is chosen by Commissioner Adam Silver. Randle is likely out because of a dislocated right shoulder that is expected to sideline him through the All-Star break.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA