SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Kawhi Leonard scored a season-high 41 points and the Los Angeles Clippers beat Utah 117-103 on Friday night to snap an 11-game road losing streak against the Jazz.

Leonard made a season-high 14 field goals in 23 attempts, was 6 of 8 from 3-point range and made all seven of his free throws. He also had five rebounds and five assists.

Paul George added 20 points, and Ivica Zubac had 18 points and 12 rebounds. James Harden had 12 points on 2-of-8 shooting.

John Collins led Utah with 19 points and 13 rebounds. Talen Horton-Tucker added 16 points and five assists, Keyonte George chipped in 15 points and Walker Kessler had 12 rebounds in his return to the starting lineup.

The Jazz trailed by double digits for a large chunk of the second half before scoring on seven straight possessions to spark a rally early in the fourth quarter. Collins led the charge with three baskets, including back-to-back dunks. Utah cut it to 99-93 on Sexton’s jumper with 6:56 left, capping an 18-7 run.

That’s as close as the Jazz got. Leonard made back-to-back baskets and assisted on another to fuel a 12-0 run that gave the Clippers a 111-93 lead with 4:48 remaining.

Clippers: Host Portland on Monday night.

Jazz: At Oklahoma City on Monday night.

