SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Kayla Thornton hit two key 3-pointers over the final 4:57 and scored 16 points to go with six rebounds, and the Golden State Valkyries rallied past Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever 88-77 on Thursday night.

Clark had 11 points, nine assists and seven rebounds and her layup with 4:12 remaining pulled Indiana within two points — but Golden State had an answer to each threat.

A raucous crowd roared as the Valkyries (6-6) sold out their sixth straight home game to start the season, a matchup circled on the calendar for the expansion franchise from the day the schedule was released.

Monique Billings rebounded her own missed 3 and scored with 3:24 left. Veronica Burton hit a 3 from the top of the arc with 5:49 to play helping spark the comeback then scored again in the closing minute.

MERCURY 89, LIBERTY 81

NEW YORK (AP) — Rookie Monique Akoa Makani scored a season-high 21 points, Alyssa Thomas added 18 points, 15 rebounds and seven assists, and Phoenix beat New York for their fourth straight win.

Sami Whitcomb scored eight of her 16 points in the fourth quarter, Satou Sabally had 14 points and nine rebounds, and Kitija Laksa added 13 points for Phoenix (10-4).

Breanna Stewart scored a season-high 35 points for the defending champion Liberty (10-2), who lost at home for the first time this season. Sabrina Ionescu added 16 points on 3-of-16 shooting, including 1 of 10 from 3-point range.

Whitcomb’s 3-pointer capped a 16-6 run that gave Phoenix an 84-74 lead with 3:10 to play. She went 4 of 9 from 3-point range and Laksa hit 3 of 6. The rest of the Mercury went 0 for 16 from behind the arc.