SAN FRANCISCO -- Kayla Thornton scored a career-high 29 points to help the Golden State Valkyries beat the Chicago Sky 83-78 on Friday night.

Thornton made her fourth 3-pointer with two minutes remaining to give Golden State (7-8) a 78-70 lead. But Chicago (4-11) scored the next four points, the last when Angel Reese grabbed an offensive rebound and scored with 1:11 left.

Thornton was fouled with a second left on the shot clock and she made 1 of 2 free throws for a 79-74 lead. Reese scored again after another offensive rebound, but Tiffany Hayes sealed it with two free throws.

Hayes finished with 13 points, Kate Martin had 11 and Kaitlyn Chen 10 for Golden State.

Ariel Atkins scored 20 points and Reese had 17 points and 18 rebounds for Chicago. Reese has had 15-plus rebounds in three straight games.

Kia Nurse had 12 of her 17 points in the first half, and Rachel Banham added 11 points for the Sky. Kamilla Cardoso did not play because of an overseas commitment.

