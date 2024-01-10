CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Keegan Murray scored 25 points, Domantas Sabonis had 24 points and 10 rebounds and the Sacramento Kings beat the Charlotte Hornets 123-98 on Wednesday night for their second straight victory.

Former Hornets first-rounder Malik Monk added 20 points for Sacramento. De’Aaron Fox scored 19 points, and Sabonis also had seven assists. The Kings improved to 23-14, getting revenge for a 111-104 home loss to Charlotte last week.

Miles Bridges led the Hornets with 24 points. Terry Rozier added 22, Brandon Miller had 15 and Nick Smith, Jr. 11. Charlotte, at 8-27, has lost 157 man-games because of injury or illness, including starters LaMelo Ball (20), Mark Williams (16), Rozier (11), Gordon Hayward (10).

The Kings went on a 30-10 surge to turn a 25-20 deficit into a 50-35 lead with 8:48 left in the second quarter. Sacramento hit seven straight 3-pointers — three from Fox — and had one three-point play during that surge.

Sacramento really put it out of reach with 11 straight points early in the third quarter to built an 84-62 lead. The Kings led by 26.

