INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Kelsey Mitchell scored 25 points, Aliyah Boston had 19 points, six rebounds and eight assists, and the Indiana Fever used a 59-point second half to beat the Atlanta Dream 99-82 on Friday night.

Caitlin Clark was 5 of 17 from the field, including 1 of 7 from 3-point range, for 12 points and added nine assists for Indiana (10-10). Sophie Cunningham had 16 points and 10 rebounds

Indiana trailed 63-60 with 3:38 left in the third quarter before holding Atlanta without a field goal for the rest of the frame. The Fever scored the final four points of the third and opened the fourth on a 11-2 run to take an 80-67 lead. Indiana led by double figures the rest of the way.

Jordin Canada set career highs with 30 points and six 3-pointers for Atlanta (12-8). Rhyne Howard added 14 points and four 3-pointers, and Brittney Griner had 10 points and eight rebounds. Brionna Jones fouled out with 6:17 remaining in the fourth.

STORM 79, SUN 65

SEATTLE (AP) — Gabby Williams scored 18 points including a 3-pointer with 6:10 remaining to put Seattle up for good in a win against Connecticut.

Williams’ shot gave the Storm (13-8) a 63-62 lead and started a 19-3 game-ending run. The Storm outscored the Sun 24-13 in the fourth quarter.

Nneka Ogwumike chipped in 16 points while Skylar Diggins and Ezi Magbegor each added 14 points for Seattle.

Tina Charles led Connecticut (3-17) with 20 points. Saniya Rivers had 12 points while Olivia Nelson-Ododa and Leila Lacan scored 10 each.