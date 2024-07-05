LAS VEGAS -- — Kelsey Plum scored 28 points including six 3-pointers, Jackie Young had 20 points and 10 assists and the Las Vegas Aces rolled to their sixth straight victory, 98-77 over the Washington Mystics on Thursday night.

Plum was 10 of 13 from the floor overall and 6 of 9 from 3-point range for the two-time defending champion Aces (12-6). Young notched her second straight double-double and fourth of the season. A'ja Wilson, who leads the league with a 27.0 scoring average, finished with 18 points and nine rebounds.

Shatori Walker-Kimbrough led Washington (5-16) with 19 points off the bench. Ariel Atkins had 18 points and Emily Engstler contributed 10 points and a team-high eight rebounds.

Alysha Clark sandwiched a basket and two free throws around a layup by Wilson as Las Vegas scored the final six points to take a 23-20 lead after one quarter.

Walker-Kimbrough hit two free throws to put the Mystics up 26-25 with 7:16 left in the second period. Plum followed with back-to-back 3-pointers and added a third one in an 18-3 run to give the Aces a 43-29 lead. They led 48-35 at halftime.

A layup by Young pushed the Las Vegas lead to 67-47 with 4:25 left in the third quarter. Plum buried two straight 3-pointers to up the advantage to 30 a little under three minutes later.

The teams were playing for the second time in three games. The Aces beat the Mystics 88-77 on Saturday.

Washington, playing the second of four straight road games, has gone 5-4 since losing 12 in a row to begin the season.

UP NEXT

Washington plays at the Minnesota Lynx on Saturday. Las Vegas hosts the Dallas Wings on Sunday.

------