ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Kelsey Plum scored 28 points, Dearica Hamby had 20 points and 10 rebounds, and the Los Angeles Sparks held on to beat the Dallas Wings 97-96 on Friday night after Paige Bueckers missed a potential winning 3-pointer.

Plum gave Los Angeles a 95-82 lead with 4:25 remaining in the fourth quarter before Dallas closed on a 14-2 run.

Plum made the Sparks’ next basket at the 1:03 mark for a 97-91 lead. Bueckers answered with a quick layup to pull within four and the Sparks turned it over at the other end.

JJ Quinerly sank a 3-pointer from the corner with 15 seconds left for a one-point deficit. Plum missed two free throws and Dallas took over possession after a jump ball.

Bueckers raced up the floor for a contested 3-pointer that rolled off the rim as time expired.

VALKYRIES 90, SKY 59

CHICAGO (AP) — Cecilia Zandalasini scored a career-high 20 points on 7-of-12 shooting, and expansion Golden State beat Chicago for their franchise-record fourth consecutive win.

Golden State (18-15) set the WNBA record for wins by an expansion team, breaking the mark of 17 set by the 1998 Detroit Shock in a 30-game season.

The Sky have lost four in a row and 12 of their last 13.

Janelle Salaün had 15 points, and Iliana Rupert hit 4 of 4 from 3-point range and finished with 14 for the Valkyries. Tiffany Hayes scored 13 and Veronica Burton added 11.

Rachel Banham led Chicago (8-25) with 15 points, Kamilla Cardoso scored 14 and Elizabeth Williams 10.

MYSTICS 88, FEVER 84

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Sonia Citron scored 21 points, Kiki Iriafen had 18 points and 12 rebounds, and Washington beat Indiana.

Citron gave Washinton an 80-71 lead with 3:39 remaining with her third 3-pointer. But the Mystics did not make another field goal until Sug Sutton’s basket with 59.8 seconds left for an 85-80 advantage.

Trailing 85-82 with 22.6 seconds left, Indiana guard Kelsey Mitchell got into the lane for a layup that came up short. Washington guard Jade Melbourne was fouled and went hit a free throw for a four-point lead.

Aliyah Boston made a quick layup at the other end to get Indiana within two with 5.9 seconds left. But Melbourne was fouled again and made both free throws to seal it.