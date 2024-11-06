PHOENIX (AP) — Kevin Durant scored 32 points, Jusuf Nurkic had 20 points and 18 rebounds, and the Phoenix Suns rallied from a 15-point deficit Wednesday night to defeat the Miami Heat 115-112 and extend their winning streak to six games.

The Suns trailed 79-64 in the third quarter but finished the period on a 15-3 run to cut the Heat’s lead to three.

Neither team could take control in the fourth, but Durant’s jumper from the free-throw line with 16 seconds to play gave Phoenix a four-point lead.

Devin Booker had 22 points and nine assists for Phoenix (7-1), which has won its last five games by six points or fewer. Booker made one of two free throws with 4.8 seconds to go, giving the Heat a chance, but Miami failed to get a shot off before time expired.

Grayson Allen scored 12 points and Tyus Jones matched Booker with nine assists for the Suns.

Tyler Herro led the Heat (3-4) with 28 points. Reserve forward Haywood Highsmith scored 19 and Jimmy Butler added 15. Bam Adebayo had 12 points and 12 rebounds.

Takeaways

Heat: Adebayo was just 5 of 21 from the field, and three of his baskets were dunks.

Suns: Committed 16 turnovers that led to 20 Miami points.

Key moment

Bradley Beal’s 3-pointer put the Suns ahead to stay at 106-103 with 3:52 to play. Beal didn’t score in the first half and was in foul trouble. He finished with seven points.

Key stat

The Suns’ 7-1 start matches the best in franchise history, equaling three previous seasons (1980-81, 2000-01, 2009-10).

Up next

Both teams are on the road Friday. Miami goes to Denver, while Phoenix plays at Dallas.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/nba