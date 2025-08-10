ARLINGTON, Texas -- — Kiki Iriafen scored a career-high 23 points and grabbed 10 rebounds and the Washington Mystics used a strong second half to beat the Dallas Wings 91-78 on Sunday.

Sonia Citron scored 17 of her 18 points in the second half, Stefanie Dolson scored 14 and reserve Emily Engstler had 11 for the Mystics (14-17) who ended a four-game losing streak.

Paige Bueckers scored 17 points to lead Dallas and move into a tie for fourth place in WNBA history with Ruthie Bolton with her 25th game scoring in double digits to start a career. Cynthia Cooper is the leader at 92 games, followed by A’ja Wilson with 37 and Candace Parker with 32.

Arike Ogunbowale scored 12 points and Haley Jones 11 for Dallas, which has lost five straight.

After scoring 30 points in the first half and allowing Dallas (8-24) to build a 41-30 lead, Washington outscored the Wings 33-17 in the third and 28-20 in the fourth. Up 63-58 at the end of the third, Citron buried a 27-foot, step back 3-pointer to make it 76-66 with 5:34 remaining.

Dallas led 23-18 at the end of the first quarter. Iriafen's tip-in with 4:57 before halftime brought the Mystics within 28-27, but Washington failed to convert a field before the break and Dallas pushed its lead to 41-30 at intermission with a 13-0 run.

------

AP WNBA: https://apnews.com/hub/wnba-basketball