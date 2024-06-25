The New York Knicks have acquired Mikal Bridges from the Brooklyn Nets in exchange for Bojan Bogdanovic, four unprotected first-round picks, a protected first-round pick via the Milwaukee Bucks, an unprotected pick swap and a second-rounder, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The unprotected first round draft picks are for 2025, 2027, 2029 and 2031.

Wojnarowski also reports that the Nets have a deal in place with the Houston Rockets involving numerous first-round draft picks.

Bridges, who plays shooting guard and small forward, averaged 19.6 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.6 assists over 82 games with the Nets in 2023-24, his first and only full season with Brooklyn.

The 27-year-old also shot 43.6 per cent from the field and 37.2 per cent from three.

Bridges spent over four years with the Phoenix Suns to begin his career before he was traded to the Nets during the 2022-23 season.

The Villanova product was selected 10th overall by the Philadelphia 76ers in the 2018 NBA Draft, but was quickly traded to the Suns.

Bogdanovic, 35, averaged 15.2 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists over 57 games with the Knicks and Detroit Pistons in 2023-24, his 10th year in the NBA.