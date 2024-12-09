TORONTO — Karl-Anthony Towns drilled a 29-foot three-pointer with six seconds left on the clock as the New York Knicks escaped with a 113-108 win over the Toronto Raptors on Monday.

Raptors all-star forward Scottie Barnes left the game early with a right ankle sprain.

He had 15 points, five rebounds and three assists in 23 minutes of play before going down in the third quarter.

Towns finished with a double-double, scoring 24 points and pulling down 15 rebounds for New York (15-9) in a close game that was tied 13 times and had 19 lead changes.

Jalen Brunson also had a double-double with 20 points and 11 assists, Mikal Bridges added 23 points, and OG Anunoby had 14 points against his former team.

RJ Barrett of Mississauga, Ont., had 30 points and eight rebounds as Toronto (7-18) finished its five-game homestand with a 2-3 record.

Jakob Poeltl had a double-double with 14 rebounds and 10 points.

Ja'Kobe Walter had a career-high 19 points off the bench, with 10 in the second quarter alone.

TAKEAWAYS

Knicks: Poor free-throw shooting by the Knicks made their win closer than it needed to be. Although they shot 51.2 per cent on field goals and 42.5 per cent on three-pointers, they went 12 for 19 from the charity stripe, leaving seven points on the table.

Raptors: A 13-0 run in the second quarter erased New York's 10-point lead and pulled Toronto back into the game. That momentum carried into the third with Barrett and Barnes combining for 15 points in the period, even as the latter left the game with his injury.

KEY MOMENT

Barnes, Toronto's only all-star last season, had to be helped off the court with 6:47 left in the third quarter as the Raptors held a 73-68 lead. He clutched at his ankle and writhed in pain under the basket after blocking a Towns shot and landing on the Knicks forward's foot.

KEY STAT

Walter's previous high was 14 points in Toronto's 119-93 win over the New Orleans Pelicans on Nov. 27.

UP NEXT

Knicks: Host the Atlanta Hawks (13-12) on Wednesday.

Raptors: Travel to Miami take on the Heat (12-10) on Thursday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 9, 2024.