NEW YORK (AP) — Julius Randle is being evaluated for a right shoulder injury after he was hurt on a fall late in the New York Knicks' 125-109 victory over the Miami Heat on Saturday.

Randle was driving toward the basket with 4:27 remaining when Heat rookie Jaime Jaquez Jr. stepped in front of him trying to take a charge. Randle landed hard and once he finally got up, he was holding the area around his shoulder and quickly went to the locker room.

Coach Tom Thibodeau said after the game that he knew only that Randle was being checked by the medical staff and didn't know the nature of the injury.

Randle finished with 19 points and nine rebounds in the Knicks' sixth straight victory.

