With trade rumours surrounding All-Star power forward Pascal Siakam heating up, former teammate and Toronto Raptors legend Kyle Lowry is giving him plenty of praise.

"Pascal's one of the ultimate professional athletes there is. I think he's going to continue to do his job at a high level no matter what" the veteran Miami Heat point guard told the media on Wednesday. "I don't have advice for him but I know he's going to go out there and play his game and control what he can control.

"Pascal, my beloved one, is one of the most coveted players in our league, he’s one of the most talented players in our league and whatever happens with him he’ll be successful. I’m always going to love him and support him and be happy for him."

Kyle Lowry on Siakam trade rumours: "Pascal, my beloved one, is one of the most coveted players in our league, he’s one of the most talented players in our league and whatever happens with him he’ll be successful. I’m always going to love him and support him and be happy for him" pic.twitter.com/pt4I6Rhks7 — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) January 17, 2024

Feels appropriate, given Toronto appears to be on the precipice of a franchise-altering few weeks, that Lowry and DeRozan are both in town for a back-to-back vs the Raptors.



Kyle says DeMar won't in attendance to watch Raps-Heat tonight. "He's got things to do. Sleep. He's old." — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) January 17, 2024

Lowry's Heat are in Toronto and will take on the Raptors Wednesday night at Scotiabank Arena.

On Tuesday evening, Shams Charania of The Athletic released a report that the Raptors and Indiana Pacers were involved in "active trade talks" centreing around the two-time All-Star.

Toronto would receive a package that includes three first-round picks with the two sides far along in the process but no agreement has been reached, according to Charania.

The Raptors have already been busy on the trade marker this season, acquiring forward RJ Barrett, guard Immanuel Quickley and a 2024 second-round pick from the New York Knick in exchange for forwards O.G. Anunoby and Precious Achiuwa as well as guard Malachi Flynn late last month.

Siakam, 29, is in the final season of his four-year, $136.9 million deal and is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season.

The 6-foot-8 forward has been the subject of trade rumours involving multiple teams throughout the season, but the subject of an extension in Toronto hasn't been ruled out.

Siakam is averaging 22.2 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 4.9 assists this season, his eighth in Toronto after being selected 27th overall in the 2016 NBA Draft by the Raptors.

The native of Cameroon was named to the All-NBA Second Team in 2020, the All-NBA Third Team in 2022, and helped the Raptors win the NBA championship in 2019.

Toronto has dropped four games in a row and sit 12th in the Eastern Conference with a 15-25 record.