Point guard Kyle Lowry is heading back to his hometown Philadelphia 76ers on a one-year deal, according to multiple reports.

The former Toronto Raptors star joined the Sixers in the middle of last season after being waived by the Charlotte Hornets. Lowry was dealt to Charlotte from the Miami Heat on Jan. 23 in a trade involving guard Terry Rozier. The 38-year-old did not appear in a game for Charlotte.

After stints early in his career with the Memphis Grizzlies and Houston Rockets, Lowry joined the Toronto Raptors ahead of the 2012-13 season and helped lead the Raptors to their best era in franchise history, culminating in an NBA Championship in 2019. Lowry is one of the most beloved players in Raptors history and departed in 2021 as the franchise all-time leader in assists (4,277), three-pointers (1,518) and is second to DeMar DeRozan in games played (601) and total points (10,540).

Lowry averages 14.3 points and 6.2 assists per game for his 18-year NBA career.

More to come.