Kyle Lowry has agreed to a contract buyout with the Charlotte Hornets, clearing the way for him to join his hometown Philadelphia 76ers, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Lowry, 37, was dealt from the Miami Heat to the Hornets last month with guard Terry Rozier heading back to the Heat. Lowry did not appear in a game for the re-building Hornets.

The move also reunites him with former Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse, who Lowry won a championship alongside in 2019.

