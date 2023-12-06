Once his playing days are done, current Miami Heat point guard Kyle Lowry plans to retire in a different shade of red.

"I'm definitely retiring as a Raptor. … I will sign that [one] day contract and I will retire as a Toronto Raptor. That's just how it’s going to be,” he told reporters Wednesday with the Heat in town to face his former team.

The 37-year-old began his NBA career with the Memphis Grizzlies after being drafted by them out of Villanova with the 24th overall pick in 2006.

Lowry played with three seasons with the Grizzlies and spent four seasons with the Houston Rockets before finding a home in Toronto with the Raptors.

Lowry quickly became a fan favourite alongside long-time teammate DeMar DeRozan, with the two becoming media darlings.

A Philadelphia native, Lowry played nine seasons with the Raptors, earning All-Star nods in six straight seasons and being given the title of G.R.O.A.T. as the Greatest Raptor of All Time.

He made the 2015-16 All-NBA Team and in 2019 helped the Raptors win their first-ever NBA championship, defeating the Golden State Warriors in six games.

Following the 202-21 season, Lowry was traded to the Heat in 2021 for Precious Achiuwa and Goran Dragic.

Lowry is in the midst of his third season in South Beach and is in the last of a three-year deal with the Heat, averaging 9.4 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 4.3 assists in 19 games.

Lowry is the current Raptors' record holder in three-point field goals made (1,518), triple-doubles (16), and is fourth in total rebounds (2,954) and trails only DeRozan's 13,296 for most points all-time with 10,540.