LAS VEGAS (AP) — A’ja Wilson had 31 points and eight rebounds, Jackie Young added 20 points and the Las Vegas Aces beat the first-place Minnesota Lynx 97-87 on Thursday night to set a franchise record with their 13th straight victory.

Wilson scored 30-plus points for 12th time this season to tie a WNBA record.

Las Vegas (27-14) snapped a six-game losing streak in the series, with its last victory over the Lynx coming on May 29, 2024. The Aces moved into a second-place tie with Atlanta (27-14) and Phoenix (27-14), five games behind Minnesota (32-9).

The Aces went ahead 63-55 five minutes into the third quarter after 3-pointers from Jewell Loyd and Young. Las Vegas finished the quarter up 70-66 after a buzzer-beater layup from Chelsea Gray.

Wilson hit her only 3-pointer of the game halfway through the fourth to extend the lead to 81-71.

Natisha Hiedeman scored 22 points off the bench for Minnesota, 11 in the fourth quarter. Courtney Williams added 14 points and Napheesa Collier had 12 points on 5-of-13 shooting.

Las Vegas shot 55.1% from the field, including 11 of 24 from 3-point range.

MERCURY 75, MYSTICS 69

WASHINGTON (AP) — Kahleah Copper scored 18 points, Alyssa Thomas had 12 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists, and Phoenix won is sixth straight game, beating Washington.

The Mercury (27-14), who had already clinched a playoff spot, moved into a tie for second place in the WNBA standings. The Mystics (16-26), who have been eliminated from playoff contention, dropped their eighth straight game.

Sami Whitcomb scored 12 points on four 3-pointers for Phoenix. Satou Sabally added 10 points, six rebounds and four assists.

Rookie Kiki Iriafen set a Mystics franchise record with her 16th double-double of the season with 18 points and 13 rebounds. Shakira Austin had 15 points and 10 rebounds. Iriafen broke Crystal Langhorne’s team record with 15 in 2010.

Washington went on a late 7-0 run to get within 71-69. Austin hit a shot through contact and completed the three-point play, Sug Sutton added a 3-pointer and Iriafen made a layup with 1:06 to play.

But Sabally sank a 3-pointer and DeWanna Bonner made a free throw with 17.7 seconds left to cap the scoring.

VALKYRIES 84, WINGS 80

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Golden State became the first WNBA team to reach the playoffs in its inaugural season, with Janelle Salaun scoring 19 points in a comeback victory against Dallas for its fifth straight win.

“Let’s goooooo!” Salaun screamed into the microphone moments after the final buzzer sounded as teammates pulled on black playoff T-shirts.

Veronica Burton’s three-point play with 22.3 seconds to go and four free throws over the final 11.4 seconds helped seal it as she scored 15 points. Carla Leite also added 15.

Monique Billings blocked a shot with 2:34 left to set up Leite’s jumper moments later before Dallas missed on the other end.

Paige Bueckers converted a three-point play with 3:34 remaining that put the Wings ahead 74-72 before the Valkyries came up with the big plays.

Salaun hit 3-pointers with 8:31 and 6:32 left, after Kate Martin’s 3 with 2:15 to go in the third got Golden State going and back within 58-52.

The Valkyries had to find a rhythm again after missing 12 of 13 shots and committing four turnovers as Dallas ended the first half on a 17-3 run for a 41-32 lead at the break.

Bueckers finished with 27 points and six assists for the Wings, who lost their ninth straight and 14th of 15.