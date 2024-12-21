NEW YORK (AP) — Lauri Markkanen scored 21 points, Collin Sexton and Svi Mykhailiuk each had 18 points, and the Utah Jazz beat the Brooklyn Nets 105-94 on Saturday night.

The Jazz, who at 7-20 have one of the worst records in the NBA, have now won consecutive games for the first time this season. They beat the Pistons 126-119 on Thursday.

Both victories have come on the road, where they improved to 5-20.

John Collins finished with 13 points and 11 rebounds while Jordan Clarkson chipped in 16 points for a struggling Utah team that had lost 12 of its previous 15 games.

Cam Johnson had 18 points and Ben Simmons added 15 points and 10 assists for the Nets, who have lost seven of their last nine.

Takeaways

Jazz: Keyonte George, who leads the team with 5.7 assists per game, did not play due to a sprained left ankle.

Nets: Simmons had his first double-double of the season.

Key Moment

Utah trailed 39-33 with 3:54 remaining in the second quarter and then outscored Brooklyn 17-6 to head into the half with a 50-45 lead and never looked back. The Nets shot 2 for 9 from the field and had one turnover during that stretch.

Key Stat

The Jazz had not won consecutive games since April 11 at home against Houston and April 12 in Los Angeles against the Clippers. It’s also their first winning streak on the road since Jan. 25 at Washington and Jan. 27 at Charlotte.

Up Next

Jazz: Visit Cleveland on Monday night.

Nets: Visit Miami on Monday night.

