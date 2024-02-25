SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Lauri Markkanen scored 26 points and the Utah Jazz beat the San Antonio Spurs 128-109 on Sunday night to snap a five-game skid.

Jordan Clarkson added 22 points and 10 assists for the Jazz. John Collins had 20 points and Collin Sexton added 16 points and 10 assists.

Devin Vassell led San Antonio with 27 points and Victor Wembanyama added 22 points, 10 rebounds and five blocks for the Spurs, who lost for the 11th time in 12 games. Zach Collins finished with 17 points and Tre Jones had 15 points and nine assists.

The Jazz moved within three games of Golden State for the final Western Conference play-in spot.

Utah played tough defense and thrived in transition, scoring 34 points off 20 San Antonio turnovers and outscoring the Spurs 28-14 on the fast break.

After trailing by 24 points before halftime, San Antonio rallied early in the fourth quarter. Back-to-back 3s from Vassell and Wembanyama keyed a 17-7 run that cut Utah’s lead to 100-91.

The Jazz stopped the rally by scoring on six straight possessions — punctuated by back-to-back 3s from Clarkson and Markkanen — and extended their lead to 116-95 with 5:15 left.

San Antonio fell behind by double digits after committing eight first-quarter turnovers, leading to 13 points for Utah. The Jazz held the Spurs to 18 points in the period.

Utah used a 15-2 run to build a 32-15 lead in the final minute of the first. Markkanen powered the run with three baskets and scored 11 points during the quarter.

Utah led 63-39 at halftime, shooting 58% from the field in the second quarter and holding the Spurs to a season low in first-half points for a Jazz opponent.

San Antonio visits Minnesota on Tuesday.

Utah visits Atlanta on Tuesday.

