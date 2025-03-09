Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is expected to miss between one and two weeks with a groin injury, ESPN's Shams Charania reports.

Charania reports James will wait for the groin injury to calm down over the next 24 hours and receive another examination.

The 40-year-old was hurt late in Saturday's 111-101 loss to the Boston Celtics.

“Not much concern," James said after the game. "Obviously, I'm day-to-day. I'll look at it each day and see if it gets better, and take the proper measures to see what I need to do moving forward.”

He had 22 points, 14 rebounds and nine assists in 34:30 of floor time before leaving the game.

James is averaging 25.0 points, 8.2 rebounds and 8.5 assists in 58 games so far this season, his 22nd in the NBA.