LeBron James is opting out of his $51.4 million player option but is expected to return to the Los Angeles Lakers on a new deal, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.

The news comes two days after the Lakers selected Bronny James 55th overall in the 2024 NBA Draft, which would make them the first father-son duo to play in an NBA game together.

Next season in the NBA would be James' 22nd, and seventh with the Lakers since joining L.A. as a free agent in the summer of 2018.

He averaged 25.7 points, 7.3 rebounds and 8.3 assists in 71 games during the regular season last year. The Lakers were bounced in the first round of the NBA Playoffs by the Denver Nuggets.