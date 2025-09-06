UNCASVILLE, Conn. -- — Rookie Leila Lacan scored six points in the last 30 seconds and the Connecticut Sun beat Phoenix 87-84 on Saturday, dealing a blow to the Mercury hopes of claiming the second seed for next week's playoffs.

Lacan, who joined the team midway through the season, drove the lane for an 83-81 lead with 27.8 seconds to go and added two free throws with 9.7 seconds left. After a Satou Sabally 3-pointer she closed the scoring with 3.7 seconds left with two more free throws.

The Sun ended the Phoenix six-game winning streak and spoiled the moment when Alyssa Thomas reclaimed the single season assist record.

Marina Mabrey scored 23 points for Connecticut (11-31) and Lecan had 14. Veteran Tina Charles, whose life-saving charity was honored before the game bringing her to tears, had 22 points and 10 rebounds. Rookie Aneesah Morow had nine points and 13 rebounds.

Kahleah Copper scored 18 points for the Mercury (27-15), who fell a game behind Atlanta, which holds the tiebreaker, for the second seed with two games to go. Thomas had 14 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists. Sami Whitcomb scored 13 and Sabally 11.

There were 18 lead changes and never a double-figure lead.

Connecticut closes the season with a home-and-home with Atlanta beginning Monday in Atlanta. Phoenix plays host to Las Vegas on Tuesday.