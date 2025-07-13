NEW YORK -- — Leonie Fiebich scored 21 points and the New York Liberty rallied from a 19-point deficit in the first half to beat the Atlanta Dream 79-72 on Sunday.

Breanna Stewart added 18 points and 10 rebounds for the Liberty (14-6).

Fiebich's hot shooting helped rally New York from an 11-point halftime deficit. Her consecutive 3-pointers near the end of the third quarter gave the Liberty their first lead since early in the game. New York was up 60-58 early in the fourth quarter before using a 12-2 run to take its biggest lead of the game.

Kennedy Burke had five points during the burst and Nyara Sabally hit a 3-pointer that made it 70-60 with 5 minutes left.

Atlanta (12-9) was able to get within four, but could get no closer.

Allisha Gray scored 16 points to lead the Dream, who were missing All-Star Rhyne Howard because of a knee injury she suffered in Atlanta's previous game against Indiana. Brittney Griner added 10 points and 10 rebounds for her first double-double with the Dream.

New York welcomed back Natasha Cloud (hip) and Isabelle Harrison (knee) who both missed the previous game with injuries.

Naz Hillmon played in her 128th straight game setting a new franchise record, passing Iziane Castro Marques' mark of 127. Hillmon had 11 points.

The Dream went up 19 points in the first half before the Liberty got within 42-31 at the break. Sabrina Ionescu missed 10 of her 11 shots in the opening 20 minutes.

The Liberty kept the pressure on and were up 55-53 heading into the fourth quarter behind Fiebich.

