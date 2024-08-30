The Los Angeles Clippers and centre Ivica Zubac have agreed to a three-year, $58.6 million contract extension, his agents told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The deal will kick in after this coming season and was the maximum Zubac was eligible to extend for, meaning he is now signed for the next four years at $70 million.

The 27-year-old played in 68 games for the Clippers last season, averaging 11.7 points and 9.2 rebounds per game while playing 26.4 minutes a night.

He has spent six of his eight seasons with the Clippers, arriving with the organization via trade in the midst of his third season with the Los Angeles Lakers.

In 504 career NBA regular season games, Zubac averages 9.2 points and 7.4 rebounds.