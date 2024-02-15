The NBA has fined Los Angeles Clippers forward PJ Tucker $75,000 for "public comments reported during the week of February 5 expressing a desire to be traded to another team."

The following has been released by the NBA. pic.twitter.com/gv9KQBRkIN — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) February 15, 2024

Tucker expressed before the NBA's trade deadline the desire to be traded and has not played since Nov. 27. He was acquired by Los Angeles along with James Harden in a blockbuster trade with the Philadelphia 76ers.

The 38-year-old has appeared in just 15 games this season, averaging 1.3 points and 2.9 rebounds.

The Raleigh, North Carolina has played 13 NBA seasons with the Toronto Raptors, Phoenix Suns, Houston Rockets, Milwaukee Bucks, Miami Heat, 76ers and Clippers, appearing in 867 career games and averaging 6.7 points and 5.5 rebounds.

He won an NBA championship in 2021 with the Bucks.