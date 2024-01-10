The Los Angeles Clippers have signed Kawhi Leonard to a contract extension, the team announced Wednesday.

The Athletic's Shams Charania later reported the deal was for three years and $152.4 million and will keep him with the Clippers through the 2026-27 season. The deal is fully guaranteed.

Los Angeles Clippers star Kawhi Leonard signed a new three-year, $152.4 million contract extension, keeping him under contract through the 2026-27 season, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Massive fully guaranteed, long-term commitment in LA. pic.twitter.com/FPGL2jdnvK — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 10, 2024

The Clippers did not say how much the extension is for or how long it runs. Leonard was in year three of a four-year deal with a player option for next season at $48.7 million.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported after the announcement that L.A. is also working on getting Paul George extended, with the organization wanting both stars locked in on longer-term deals.

The Clippers extension talks with Paul George are ongoing and organization continues to want to get both stars lined up on longer-term contracts, sources tell ESPN. For now, Leonard has agreed on a new deal in a season that he's been healthy and highly productive. https://t.co/wCOhfrJxrp — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 10, 2024

The 32-year-old has played in 32 of 36 games so far this year for the Clippers, averaging 23.8 points per game on 51.6 per cent shooting. He's also chipping in with 6.1 rebounds and 3.4 assists a night as the Clippers sit fourth in the Western Conference at 23-13.

He joined the Clippers in the summer of 2019, departing the Toronto Raptors after just one season and giving the franchise their first NBA title. Leonard initially signed with the Clippers at the same time they acquired George from the Oklahoma City Thunder in a blockbuster trade, forming one of the best two-way duos in the NBA.

In four active seasons as a Clippers, Leonard is averaging 25.1 points per game in 193 regular season contests. He missed the entire 2021-22 campaign after sustaining an ACL injury in the playoffs the season before.