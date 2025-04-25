INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Kawhi Leonard had 21 points and 11 rebounds, and the Los Angeles Clippers rolled to a 117-83 victory over Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets to take a 2-1 lead in their first-round playoff series Thursday night.

James Harden and Norman Powell added 20 points apiece in the first playoff game at the new Intuit Dome, where Clippers superfans sitting in The Wall section closest to Denver's bench wore horse hats mocking Jokic's love of the animal.

After the teams split the first two games in Denver — a pair of nail-biters decided by a combined five points — this one was a blowout. Both teams cleared their benches in the final 4 1/2 minutes.

Game 4 is Saturday at the flashy and tech-heavy Inglewood arena, the dream creation of Clippers billionaire owner Steve Ballmer. He animatedly clapped his hands and pumped his fist from his seat near his team's bench.

Jokic led the Nuggets with 23 points, 13 rebounds and 13 assists for his second triple-double of the series. Jamal Murray also had 23 points.

Denver led by seven early before the Clippers took a 20-point lead in the second quarter.

They outscored the Nuggets 23-2 over the end of the first quarter and start of the second, with Harden scoring 11 points.

Murray and Jokic combined to score 16 points in the third, when the Nuggets trailed 90-70.

The Clippers hit 18 3-pointers to seven for Denver. They controlled the boards, 48-38, and their bench outscored the Nuggets' reserves, 31-6.

Denver's Russell Westbrook, who missed 4 of 5 from long range, left the game with left foot inflammation in the second half. Michael Porter Jr., who sprained his left shoulder in Game 2, was limited to seven points and six rebounds.

There were reminders of the Clippers' old Lob City era in their new building. Former Clipper Chris Paul looked on from the seats, while DeAndre Jordan played five minutes for the Nuggets.

