Norman Powell is headed to South Beach.

The Los Angeles Clippers dealt the former Toronto Raptors swingman to the Miami Heat in a three-way deal that also includes the Utah Jazz, ESPN's Shars Charania reports.

John Collins joins the Clippers, while Kevin Love, Kyle Anderson and a Clippers second-round pick head to the Jazz.

Powell, 32, had a career year this past season. The UCLA product appeared in 60 games, starting all of them, averaging 21.8 points on .484 shooting with 3.2 boards and 2.1 assists in 32.6 minutes a night.

A native of San Diego, Powell is set to head into his 11th NBA season. He enters the final year of a five-year, $90 million deal. He won an NBA Championship with the Raptors in 2019.

Collins, 27, spent the past two seasons with the Jazz. He appeared in 40 games in 2024-2025, averaging 19.0 PPG on .527 shooting, 8.2 RPG and 2.0 APG in 30.5 MPG. A product of Wake Forest, Collins spent the first six seasons of his career with the Atlanta Hawks.

Collins enters the fifth year of a five-year, $125 million deal.

A 17-year pro out of UCLA, Love will be 37 when the season starts in the fall. The Santa Monica, CA native spent the past two-plus seasons with the Heat, appearing in only 23 games last season and averaging 10.9 minutes a night.

A five-time All-Star, Love won an NBA title with the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2016.

Anderson, 31, split last season between the Heat and the Golden State Warriors. He appeared in 25 games for Miami, averaging 18.4 minutes a night.

Also a product of UCLA, Anderson has appeared in 714 career games over 11 seasons with the Heat, Warriors, Minnesota Timberwolves, Memphis Grizzlies and San Antonio Spurs.