DETROIT (AP) — D'Angelo Russell scored a season-high 35 points, Anthony Davis had 28 and LeBron James 25, helping the Los Angeles Lakers beat Detroit 133-107 on Wednesday night for the Pistons' franchise-record 15th straight loss.

James, coming off a career-high 44-point loss at Philadelphia, and his teammates were very loose during pregame warmups, perhaps sensing it would be an easy night to bounce back.

And, they were right.

The Lakers led 38-24 after the opening quarter, shooting 60% to Detroit's 36%.

Even though there were three quarters left, the outcome seemed certain against an offensively challenged team that doesn't play stingy defense and is a league-worst 2-16.

Detroit broke the franchise record after sharing it with three teams that had 14-game skids during the 2021-22, 1993-94 and 1979-80 seasons.

Detroit’s Cade Cunningham had 15 points, reserve Isaiah Livers scored 14, Isaiah Stewart had 12 points and rookie Ausar Thompson added 12 points.

James said “a lot” had to change Monday night after Los Angeles' 138-94 loss to the 76ers in the most-lopsided loss of his career, and it was facing the right opponent to rebound against.

The Lakers started strong with Russell and Davis both scoring in double figures in the first quarter and despite having a huge lead for much of the game, they did not coast with a comfortable cushion.

Los Angeles' top three scorers did more than make shots. Russell had nine assists, Davis grabbed 16 rebounds and James had eight rebounds and four assists.

Since the Pistons improved to 2-1 on Oct. 28, they have not won a game with a young team that was expected to improve after winning an NBA-low 17 games last season.

UP NEXT

Lakers: At Oklahoma City on Thursday night.

Pistons: At New York on Thursday night.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba