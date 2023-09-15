The Los Angeles Lakers and forward Jarred Vanderbilt have agreed to a four-year, $48 million extension, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Charania adds the deal is fully guaranteed and includes a player option for the fourth year.

Vanderbilt, 24, was acquired by the Lakers last season in a deal with the Utah Jazz. He played in 26 games down the stretch of the regular season with L.A., averaging 7.2 points per game while shooting .529 from the field. He also chipped in with 6.7 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.2 steals a night.

The Houston native played collegiately at the University of Kentucky and began his NBA career with the Denver Nuggets after being selected in the second round (No. 41 overall) in the 2018 NBA Draft. Vanderbilt was then acquired by the Minnesota Timberwolves in 2020 and played three seasons there before heading to Utah as part of the Rudy Gobert trade last summer.

Vanderbilt averages 6.2 points and 6.6 rebounds per game for his career over five NBA seasons.