Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James will miss Wednesday's game against the San Antonio Spurs with a calf contusion, it was announced Wednesday.

James played a shade over 40 minutes in Tuesday's loss to the Mavericks in Dallas. He scored 33 points and added eight rebounds and nine assists as the Lakers fell 127-125.

The Lakers will play the Spurs again on Friday in San Antonio. If James returns by then, it would be the first regular season meeting between him and rookie Victor Wembanyama. The Spurs and Lakers will play again on Feb. 23 in L.A.

James, 38, is averaging 25.3 points, 7.5 rebounds and 6.7 assists while shooting .551 from the field and .405 from three-point land.