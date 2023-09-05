Free agent forward Christian Wood and the Los Angeles Lakers have agreed to a two-year deal, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

ESPN's Bobby Marks reports the deal is worth $2.7 million next season and $3 million the year after, which also contains a player option.

Wood, 27, spent last season with the Dallas Mavericks, averaging 16.6 points per game to go along with 7.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists. Wood shot .515 from the field and .376 from beyond the arc.

The Long Beach, Calif., native began his NBA career during the 2015-16 season with the Philadelphia 76ers and has also played stints with the Charlotte Hornets, Milwaukee Bucks, New Orleans Pelicans, Detroit Pistons and Houston Rockets prior to his arrival in Dallas.

In 289 career regular season NBA games, the UNLV product is averaging 14.8 points and 7.3 rebounds per game.