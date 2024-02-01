The Los Angeles Lakers announced that both stars Anthony Davis and LeBron James have been ruled out for their game against the Boston Celtics on Thursday.

Davis is dealing with bilateral Achilles tendinopathy and left hip spasms, while James is suffering from left ankle peroneal tendinopathy.

Davis, 30, also missed the Lakers' game against the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday. In 46 games this year, the eight-time All-Star and four-time All-NBA team selection is averaging 24.9 points, 12.1 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game.

James has played 36-or-more minutes in each of the last four games for Los Angeles. He will be missing his sixth game of the season. In 44 games this year, the 39-year-old has 24.9 points, 7.5 rebounds and 7.7 assists per game.

The Lakers are 24-25 this season and are tied for ninth in the Western Conference standings. In their eight games without both of Davis and James in the lineup, they're 2-6.

You can watch the Lakers battle the Celtics LIVE on TSN1, TSN.ca and the TSN App at 7:30pm ET / 4:30pm PT.