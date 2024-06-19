The Los Angeles Sparks announced Wednesday that rookie Cameron Brink suffered a torn ACL during the first quarter of Tuesday's game against the Connecticut Sun.

Brink left Tuesday's game against the Sun in the first quarter with the injury and did not return to the game.

The 22-year-old forward suffered the injury when she fell awkwardly on a drive to the basket. Brink was in considerable pain on the floor before she limped to the sidelines where she was then carried to the dressing room.

Drafted second overall at the WNBA draft in April, Brink was averaging 8.1 points, 5.7 rebounds, 1.1 steals and 2.5 blocks per game over 14 games this season.

Brink was also set to compete in the 3x3 women's basketball tournament for Team USA at this year's summer Olympics in Paris.

The 6-foot-4 native of Princeton, N.J., played four years with Stanford, winning a national championship in 2021.