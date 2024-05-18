The Dallas Mavericks are moving on to the Western Conference Finals after defeating the Oklahoma City Thunder 117-116 in Game 6 of their second round series.

Luka Doncic led the way for the Mavericks with 29 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists, while Kyrie Irving poured in 22 points of his own in the winning effort.

The Mavericks will play the winner of the the Minnesota Timberwolves/Denver Nuggets series that wraps up tomorrow on TSN.