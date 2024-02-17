NBA G League guard Mac McClung defeated Jaylen Brown of the Boston Celtics in the final round to repeat as slam dunk champion at NBA All-Star Weekend on Saturday in Indianapolis, Ind.

McClung became the sixth player to win the contest twice and the first to repeat since Zach LaVine in 2015 and 2016.

The Osceola Magic guard finished with 98.8 points on his final two dunks, one point ahead of Brown.

McClung saved his best dunk of the night for last, when he jumped clear over the head of Shaquille O'Neal for the slam. The judges rewarded the 25-year-old with the only perfect score of the night.

McClung and Brown made the finals with first-round scores of 97.4 and 96.4, respectively, eliminating Miami Heat forward Jaime Jaquez Jr and Westchester Knicks' Jacob Toppin.