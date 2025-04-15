Magic advance to playoffs with play-in win over Hawks

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Cole Anthony came off the Magic bench with 26 points and six assists to lead the Orlando Magic to a 120-95 win over the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday night in the first game of the Play-In Tournament.

Paolo Banchero had 17 points, nine rebounds and seven assists for the Magic, and Wendell Carter Jr. added 19 points and seven rebounds. Anthony Black, also off the bench, scored 16 points on 6 of 7 shooting in the the Magic’s first appearance in a play-in game.

Earning the Eastern Conference’s seventh seed after a 41-41 regular season, the Magic will play in a first-round playoff series against the Boston Celtics starting on Sunday at Boston.

