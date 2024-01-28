Magic beat Suns, overcoming Booker’s 44-point night

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Paolo Banchero scored 26 points and the Orlando Magic beat the Phoenix Suns 113-98 on Sunday night, overcoming Devin Booker's 44-point effort two days after he had 62 in a loss at Indiana.

Phoenix went more than eight minutes without a field goal in the fourth quarter, losing its second straight after a seven-game winning streak.

Booker was 17 of 26 from the field, making 1 of 2 3-point attempts, and hit 9 of 11 free throws. But he had only two points in the Suns' 11-point fourth quarter.

Moritz Wagner added 16 points and 12 rebounds for Orlando. Markelle Fultz had 14 points and five steals, and Franz Wagner finished with 11 points, eight rebounds and seven assists.

Kevin Durant had 15 points for the Suns, who extended the franchise record for consecutive games with 40-point scorers to six.

The Suns made 18 of their first 24 shots, including a long jumper by Durant that gave them a 13-point lead, the largest of the game, at the start of the second quarter.

Booker finished his 21-point third quarter by scoring the Suns' final seven points, but as he sat out the first four minutes of the fourth quarter, the Magic moved ahead.

A 3-pointer by Franz Wagner put the Magic up 97-92 just after Booker got back into the game, and another 3-pointer by Jonathan Isaac made it 104-94 with 3:59 left. The Suns shot 56% overall, but committed 23 turnovers.

Phoenix center Jusuf Nurkic sat out because of a sprained left thumb.

UP NEXT

Suns: At Miami on Monday night.

Magic: At Dallas on Monday night.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba