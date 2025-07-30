LONDON (AP) — The NBA will play at least six regular-season games in Europe over the next three seasons, starting with a pair of games between the Memphis Grizzlies and Orlando Magic this season.

The Grizzlies and Magic will play in Berlin on Jan. 15, then in London on Jan. 18.

The league will play games at Manchester, England and Paris in the 2026-27 season, then return to Berlin and Paris for games in the 2027-28 season. The games will be held at Berlin's Uber Arena, London's The O2, Manchester's Co-op Live and Paris' Accor Arena.

“Announcing the next three season’s regular-season games in Europe reflects the incredible momentum and appetite for NBA basketball in France, Germany, the UK and across the region,” said George Aivazoglou, the NBA’s managing director for Europe and the Middle East. “We look forward to welcoming the Grizzlies and the Magic to Berlin and London and to engaging fans, players and the local communities through the games and the surrounding events.”

The Berlin game in January will be the NBA's 14th in Germany since 1984, but the first regular-season game in the country — and will serve as a homecoming for Magic players Franz and Moritz Wagner, both of whom play for Germany's national team.

The London game this season will be the 10th regular-season contest in that city. Manchester has never played host to a regular-season game, and Paris has been the site of five regular-season contests — including two last season between the Indiana Pacers and San Antonio Spurs. French star Victor Wembanyama plays for the Spurs, which made them a logical choice to go to Paris for last season's series of games.

The full NBA schedule for this season is expected to be released in mid-August. The dates and participating teams for the games in 2027 and 2028 will be announced prior to the 2026-27 and 2027-28 NBA seasons, respectively.

